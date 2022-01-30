BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man biking his way across the country made his way to Bay County over the weekend.

Dave Klein has always wanted to take a cross-country bike ride, so it was just an added bonus that he gets to do it for a cause.

Klein has a friend with stage four colon cancer, so he has made the ride all about raising awareness.

“The main reason for the ride is to raise awareness of colon cancer,” Klein said. “It’s the second leading cancer causing death in the country. One out of five people who are diagnosed with it are between the ages of 20 and 54. It’s not an old person’s disease.”

Klein said this ride has been in the works for years.

“I put a few years of prep work into it. In the training part of it, you have to put in the base miles to get used to the saddle,” Klein said. “I had the bike outfitted so that it was precise and that it wasn’t going to be a problem on the road. The equipment it’s like 60 pounds of gear and the bike is about 20 pounds and you just have to be patient with yourself.”

Klein started the over 3,000 miles journey back over thanksgiving weekend in Los Angeles but said not everything always went to plan.

“I had mapped it all out. I mean I was like micro google maps making sure I had shoulders and whatnot. But there were things along the way that required adaptation and flexibility and that’s kind of a metaphor for life,” Klein said. “You have got to know how to adjust. There was a certain time when I had to put in 109 miles on Christmas Day to beat some incredible winds that were coming across New Mexico.”

Klein is on track to finish out the ride in St. Augustine next weekend.

You can follow his journey here.