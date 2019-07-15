Man arrested on multiple charges after crash

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he caused a crash and punched a deputy while under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies say 26-year-old Angel Santiz Lopez rear ended another vehicle Sunday. Deputies discovered he did not have a valid driver’s license and noticed he was possibly under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for driving without a license and was was transported to booking to complete the DUI investigation with a Spanish speaking officer.

Deputies say while on his way to booking, Santiz Lopez slipped out of his handcuffs and began banging on the cage. Deputies pulled over and noticed one of Santiz Lopez’s hands out of the handcuffs. When the deputy grabbed Santiz Lopez’s hands, Santiz Lopez struck the deputy in the mouth with his fist and the loose handcuff, causing a tooth to be pushed out of place. The deputy then used his Taser on Santiz Lopez.

One at booking, Santiz Lopez’s breath was found to have alcohol levels higher than the legal limit.

Santiz Lopez is facing charges of DUI with property damage, driving without a license, resisting arrest with violence, attempted escape, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.