Man arrested in connection to a murder of Baker area resident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office made an arrest in connection to a murder of a Baker area resident outside of his home back in June.

23-year-old, Emanual Colley, was picked up Friday in Santa Rosa County and taken to the jail on a warrant for murder.

Colley is accused of killing 54-year-old Christopher Broxson on June 23rd. Broxson was found on his front porch with a deep cut on his neck and a stab wound on his chest.

A combination of Colley’s and the victim’s blood was found on the suspect’s shorts. He is charged with first degree premeditated murder.

