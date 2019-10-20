Man arrested in connection to a murder of Baker area resident

News
Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office made an arrest in connection to a murder of a Baker area resident outside of his home back in June. 

23-year-old, Emanual Colley, was picked up Friday in Santa Rosa County and taken to the jail on a warrant for murder. 

Colley is accused of killing 54-year-old Christopher Broxson on June 23rd. Broxson was found on his front porch with a deep cut on his neck and a stab wound on his chest. 

A combination of Colley’s and the victim’s blood was found on the suspect’s shorts. He is charged with first degree premeditated murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Haunted Tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Haunted Tour"

Okaloosa County Arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Okaloosa County Arrest"

34th Annual Goat Day & Pioneers Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "34th Annual Goat Day & Pioneers Day"

Franklin County feels aftermath of Nestor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Franklin County feels aftermath of Nestor"

Alligator Point Road washed out by storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alligator Point Road washed out by storm"

Body found at Lake Martin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found at Lake Martin"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.