Man arrested for throwing fireworks under child’s bed

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB)- A Crestview man is behind bars after lighting fireworks and throwing them under a sleeping child’s bed.

It happened at a home on Godfrey Street on Saturday morning. The man, 44-year-old Matthew Morrison said it was a prank gone wrong but the 9-year-old victim disagrees.

Police said Morrison lives in a tent on the property and went into the home without permission. According to reports, he then tossed the string of lit fireworks under the bed.

The child said it scared her so much to the point she was crying and shaking.

Morrison is now charged with burglary, child cruelty without great harm, and possession of a controlled substance because he was also found with methamphetamine in his pockets.