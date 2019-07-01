Man arrested for sexual battery in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Bay County man was arrested for reportedly sexually abusing a child under 12 years of age.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Bogan started to sexually abuse the victim when she was 8-years-old, on or about October of 2015.

The report says Bogan inserted his penis into the victim’s mouth. It also says he would rub her genitals and insert his fingers into the victim’s vagina.

Deputies say, during the victim’s interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Montgomery, Alabama, Bogan told her he would hurt the victim’s mother if she told.

The interview with the CAC took place on May 17, 2019, according to BCSO.

The victim was 11-years-old at the time of the interview.

Deputies say the actions started while the two were living in the same trailer in Florida.

Bogan was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama and extradited back to Bay County.

He is now in custody at the Bay County Jail.

Bogan is facing charges of sexual battery of a child under 12, child abuse and domestic violence for a related case.