Man arrested for sexual battery in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Scott Davis was arrested after he reportedly sexually battered a victim in front of her children.

The victim says the incident took place on June 25. BCSO says after this, one of her children began to change his behavior, alerting the babysitter that something traumatic had happened. When the babysitter spoke with the victim, the victim disclosed to the babysitter the details of the incident.

Deputies also say Davis threw the victim on the floor and strangled her in front of her children during 4th of July weekend.

According to the report, one of the children ran up to Davis and hit him with a spoon. David struck the child twice before putting the child outside the residence and locking the door. Deputies say Davis continued to strangle the victim until he suddenly stopped and became apologetic.

The report says after the July 4th incident, the victim reached out to the babysitter, asking for help to take the children and go to a safe place. Once there, the victim became convinced she needed to report the incidents to law enforcement.

Davis was charged with Sexual Battery, Domestic Violence; Battery by Strangulation, Domestic Violence; Battery, Domestic Violence; and Child Abuse.