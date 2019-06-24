Man arrested for molestation on a child under 12

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- A 37-year-old man has been arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12.

Officials say Steven Russell Sipes, a former Lynn Haven resident, was arrested in Panama City Beach on Saturday, June 22, by Lynn Haven Police with help from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Panama City Beach Police, and the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Sipes was transported to the Bay County Jail without incident where he is being held on $250,000 bond.

