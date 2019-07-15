Man arrested for DUI after apparent hit and run

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Witnesses at the scene thought a motorcyclist was hit by an SUV on Saturday night in Panama City Beach but the Florida Highway Patrol says that’s not the case.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Thomas Drive near Joan Avenue around 9:00 p.m.

Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol also responded to further investigate the initial reports of a hit and run.

The accident took place in front of Newby’s. Once on scene, Trooper J.P. Gentry was notified Newby’s had surveillance video to review.

According to the incident report, the video showed a dark-colored pickup was waiting to make a left turn into Newby’s parking lot. Gentry says he then observed the motorcycle failing to stop for the pickup.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Robert Anthony Miller, applied the breaks and laid the motorcycle on its side to avoid a collision with the pick-up.

He says the motorcycle never struck the pick-up. After examining the bike, Gentry says no major damage was sustained.

On scene, Gentry and another trooper asked Miller what happened.

Miller says he and his wife had an argument at Foghorns before he left the restaurant. Gentry said while talking with Miller, he noticed Miller had bloodshot watery eyes and detected a strong smell of alcohol.

Gentry says a DUI investigation would be conducted. After being read his Miranda rights, Miller agreed to answer questions.

At this time, Miller was asked to go through field sobriety tests and give breath tests. Miller agreed to the tests.

The report says the first breathalyzer test provided a .237 level and the second, a .236 level of blood alcohol content.

Miller was transported to Bay Medical to be treated for his injuries.

While investigating the crash, Gentry says he was informed that the driver of the motorcycle was not cooperating at the hospital. Trooper Ryan Brown went to assist and located the driver leaving. He advised that the driver was possibly impaired.

Miller was later booked into the Bay County Jail.

He is facing charges of Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.