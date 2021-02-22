Man arrested, charged with sexual battery by custodial authority

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department announced Monday the arrest of Nadir Al Bashir on February 12.

On September 6, 2020 the victim reported that during the years of 2002 and 2004 Bashir sexually battered her at their residence. The victim stated that Bashir was her mother’s live in boyfriend who she considered her step-father and had custodial authority over her.

The victim said she became pregnant sometime between November and December of 2003, which she learned of after becoming sick and being taken to the doctor for two sexually transmitted diseases.

After the victim identified the incident to police a search warrant was obtained and Bashir’s DNA was obtained after the warrant’s execution. A lab report confirmed the defendant is 99.9% likely to be the biological parent of the victim’s child.

Nadir Al Bashir is being charged with sexual battery of a victim under 12 and sexual battery by custodial authority.