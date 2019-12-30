Man arrested after reportedly throwing chair at officers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A disturbance call led to the arrest of one man as Panama City Police Officers say the suspect threw a chair at them.

Officers say they were called to Redwood Avenue on Friday and once on scene, found the suspect 40-year-old Calvin Pittman on the roof of a food trailer in the driveway.

The report says Pittman had been previously warned in April for trespassing on this property.

Pittman was told to get off the roof but refused, according to officers, and then pulled out two knives.

After some time, the arresting officer Corporal Preston Allyn says he attempted to get on the roof of the trailer to get Pittman down.

The corporal says he attempted to use a ladder but Pittman started to kick and push the ladder, keeping the officer from reaching the roof.

Corporal Allyn says Pittman then threw a metal chair at him, hitting the officer in the face and the assisting officer in the head.

Pittman was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.