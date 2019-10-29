Man arrested after breaking into neighbor’s house

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bonifay man has been charged with burglary after stolen items from his neighbor’s home were found in his possession over the weekend.

On Friday October 25, a homeowner reported a burglary to Washington County Sheriff’s Office after she returned home to find her back door had been broken into and several pieces of jewelry were missing.

Larry Hicks, 44, of Bonifay, Florida.

Deputies responded to the home and found evidence that lead them to 44-year-old Larry Hicks, who is the victim’s neighbor. The stolen items were located inside Hicks’ house, and he was then arrested and charged with burglary and felony theft.

Hicks was on community control after being released from prison in 2018, after he was sentenced to serve six years for previous burglary charges in Orange County, Florida.