Man arrested after armed robbery in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies tracked down a suspect Sunday after an armed robbery occurred on Hardie Lane near Fort Walton Beach.

According to the police report, a 64-year-old victim says a man approached him and asked if he wanted to buy drugs. When he refused, the individual pulled out a handgun and told him to hand over his bag, which contained a cell phone, jewelry box with a photo of Marilyn Monroe on it, a cross, debit card, and cash.

The victim described the robber as a short-haired, muscular black male with tattoos across his collar bone. He says the man did not have on a shirt, but was wearing black nylon pants.

Deputies searching in the area were able to get information that someone matching that description had been spotted riding around on a black bicycle.

Deputies found a black bike left next to a trash can at 24 Hardie Lane and then discovered 33-year-old Alvin Williams nearby. The victim identified Williams as the person who robbed him.

Deputies also found a weapon matching the description of the handgun used in the crime.

Williams is charged with armed robbery and petty theft.

