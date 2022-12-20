MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Friday night who allegedly swallowed drugs during a traffic stop and then assaulted officers while at Metro Jail, according to a release from the MPD.

Roduane Tunstall, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, assault, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said Tunstall was “ingesting a narcotic” when they pulled him over on Michigan Avenue and Grove Street at around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Tunstall fought with police as they tried to remove him from the car. Tunstall was taken to Metro Jail where police said he hit an officer in the face.

Tunstall also had four outstanding warrants: