OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a truck and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Copeland, 23, has been charged with sexual battery and burglary with battery. According to the release, the victim and a man were sleeping inside a tractor truck on Okaloosa Island in the early morning of May 21.

The victim told deputies she woke up and found Copeland sexually assaulting her. The man who was asleep also asleep in the truck woke up and began hitting Copeland to defend the victim.

Copeland is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail on a $200,000 bond.