Man accused of stabbing girlfriend in the thigh

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend leads to one person being stabbed

and the other arrested on aggravated battery charges.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to a call on April 11th in the 700

block of Cactus Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim with a stab wound in her

thigh.

She was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Detectives with the department began working the case searching for the suspect, 52-year-old Clark Giguere Jr., eventually issuing a warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the same Cactus Avenue address and located Giguere Jr. He was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.