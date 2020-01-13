Man accused of million dollar Walmart scheme arrested in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of scheming multiple Walmart stores out of 1.3 million dollars of inventory is behind bars in Washington County, deputies wrote in a news release.

On Wednesday, a deputy stopped a Suzuki SUV traveling on State Road 77 near Moss Hill Road. 

Thomas Frudraker

The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Daniel Frudaker had an active felony warrant out of Pima County Arizona after failing to appear for court on charges of fraudulent schemes and trafficking in stolen property.

 Frudaker, who is currently on felony probation for scheming a Yuma County Walmart store in Arizona, is believed to have defrauded more than 1,000 other Walmart locations nationwide, deputies wrote.

Frudaker is currently being held in the Washington County Jail awaiting extradition.

