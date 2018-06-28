Man Accused of Killing His Cell Mate Found Guilty

Day two of a murder trial in Jackson County ends with a verdict.

In 2015, an inmate stabbed his cell mate to death at the Graceville Correctional Facility.

The verdict is in, as the jury finds 32-year-old Daniel Craven, Jr., guilty of first degree murder.

Before the lunchtime verdict was returned, lawyers spent the morning presenting evidence, witness testimony and expert opinions.

“Three years ago to the very day, death was not quick on John Anderson,” said Larry Basford, Chief Assistant Attorney. “John Anderson did not go quietly into the night as that man had planned for days.”

During the two day trial, the court listened to details about what took place in that Graceville Correctional Facility cell.

“This is not self defense, stand your ground, this is not voluntary intoxication,” Basford said. “This is a first degree murder case that you’ve heard this week.”

The defense tried to convince the jury to lessen the charge.

“We were not contesting that Mr. Craven was guilty,” said Brian Hill, Defense Attorney. “What we were contesting was what is Mr. Craven guilty of?”

Craven, who has a swastika tattoo on his stomach, admits to being a racist.

He told investigators that he requested, to be moved from the cell with Anderson who was a black man.

Craven did not testify in court, but his interview with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was played for the jury.

“The fact that I was really hoping to start some sort of race war because I felt that the white boys at Graceville and all other prisons weren’t what they were talking about,” said Daniel Jacob Craven, Jr, Defendant.

His own statement, convincing the jury to deliberate less than an hour to find him guilty.

Craven was already serving a life sentence for the murder of another inmate at a different prison.

The state is seeking the death penalty in this case. The penalty phase starts Friday.