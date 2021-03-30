Man accused of illegal contracting work found not guilty

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of unlicensed contracting work in Jackson County is found not guilty by a jury today.

Anthony Russo was accused of approaching businesses, presenting himself as a licensed contractor with AJR General Contractors.

The business made a $100,000 deposit to Russo, along with signing a contract for him to begin work.

Authorities say Russo did not possess a valid contracting license in Florida, or in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Russo’s application for a permit to work for the company was also denied, according to general contractor James Grant.

“To the best of my knowledge, the contractor applying for the application did not have the required Florida license for the work he was contracting to do,” Grant said. “I believe it was Anthony Russo.”

Russo was found not guilty by the jury for a scheme to defraud and contracting without a license, both of which are felonies.

Judge Wade Mercer said Russo will be released of all obligations.