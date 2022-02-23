JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 56-year-old Malone man was killed in a fatal accident on Garrett Road just before 7 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was driving a Ford F-150 attempting to make a left-hand turn onto State Road 71 and head north, in a heavy fog, troopers wrote in a news release.

While he was making the turn, a Dodge truck pulling a horse trailer entered the intersection heading southbound.

The driver of the dodge, a 39-year-old man from Gordon, Alabama tried to avoid a collision with the Ford but was unable to stop in time, troopers wrote.

The Dodge collided with the driver’s side door of the F-150 killing the driver.

A vet was called to the scene to check on the condition of the two horses and it was determined they had some minor cuts and bruises.