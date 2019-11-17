Malone holds 44th Annual Pecan Festival

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB)–Pecans, family fun, and sunny weather. It was a perfect recipe for Malone’s 44th Annual Pecan Festival.



Thousands filled the streets all day as the community took advantage of everything the festival had to offer.



“It’s just a time for all the community to come together. You know we had a rough year so it’s good to see your neighbors and just have a good time,” said Clint Pate, Jackson County Chairman.



The parade kicked off at 10:00 a.m. with residents filling the streets to watch as their neighbors marched.



Local students, law enforcement, and performers made the journey through the small town.



“My favorite part is all the things they have at the parade and how they’re throwing the candy,” said Eli Thomas, a resident.



Vendors also lined the streets selling goods and attracting residents by the thousands.



The festival also featured a car show and performance by country music star Shane Owen.



“You’ve got some live music going on and you got booths and food and things for the kids, just good family fun,” Pate said.



Those participating in the parade say coming out and seeing all the familiar faces is what it’s all about.



“Its a little bit of a reunion of sorts. We see a lot of people that we went to school with and some that have stayed around and some that even come back for this event,” said Phyllis Daniels, a Malone resident.



And to residents, it was about more than just pecans.



“Since it’s such a small town we really try to celebrate what we can and today is pecan festival so we just like to celebrate pecans and kind of have a day where the whole entire town can get together,” said Macy Jordan.

The community says they owe the festivals success to their Mayor Gene Wright.