Making smaller goals to make resolutions stick in 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — From gym memberships to new diets, thousands are kicking their ‘new year, new you’ resolutions into high gear.

However, when it comes to sticking with it, life often gets in the way.

‘Crush Nutrition’ Wellness Coach Brian Buschmann said that can be attributed to a few things.

“A busy lifestyle, working a lot of hours,” he explained. “I think probably the biggest thing is lack of pre-planning.”

He said when it comes to a healthier lifestyle, the goals can be as simple as taking a 20 minute walk a few times a week.

“Honestly, a brisk walk is a perfect way to start,” he said.

He said just adding a little activity to your day, plus making healthy food choices can make all the difference, especially if that means adding more plants to your diet and reducing intake of saturated fats, salts and sugars.

“I can tell you when I did it, I experienced more energy, mental clarity,” he said. “My skin cleared up a lot.”

He’s not alone.

Crush Nutrition’s Anna Galjour has also switched to a plant-based diet.

“I used to nap every day and now I don’t need to nap anymore,” she said. “My energy has just been very steady.”

It’s important to speak with a health-care professional about personal dietary needs, but studies have shown the benefits of getting more greens, including a healthier heart.

“Start with something small that makes it winnable,” said Buschmann. “You change one thing and then over time it gets bigger and bigger and bigger.”

It doesn’t take more than small habit changes to make the lifestyle change that can last for years to come.