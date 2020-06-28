“Make Everything Beautiful Again” holds first community cook-out

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday, residents came together to “make everything beautiful again” with food and friends.

The organization “Make Everything Beautiful Again” (MEBA) hosted the event, working to inspire unity, equality and peace throughout the community and the world.

They held their first ever event/community cook-out at Daddy’s Place on MLK Jr. Boulevard in Panama City, with free food and drinks until 9 p.m. as well as a DJ, open to everyone.

The organization’s founder and event organizer, Frank Esposito, said it’s all about family fun and bringing the community together.

“Everybody can get along and there’s no racial tension,” Esopsito said. “The cops are good people, the people in the community are good people and here in Panama City everything is good and we don’t have any problems and we thought it would be a great idea to put the community together.”

