Main Street Defuniak Springs names new executive director

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB ) — Main street DeFuniak has announced its new executive director.

Chelsea Blaich was voted unanimously by the board of directors on July 1.

Main street is a non-profit organization that plans to revitalize downtown Defuniak through new businesses and bring back buildings to their original beauty.

Blaich has over eight years of experience in public relations, marketing, and events — and is no stranger to the area.

“As executive director of main street Defuniak, I will be responsible for coordinating all that goes downtown and all the surrounding areas in the city,” said Blaich. “I work with the merchants and the board of directors, prior to me coming on the board of directors have been doing an excellent job of keeping this going and keeping the momentum behind it. I am excited to come on and keep that momentum and that growth that we have been seeing.”

One of the first things Blaich looks forward to doing is improving the farmer’s market and improving the walkability of downtown. Her goal is to bring more people into DeFuniak Springs.