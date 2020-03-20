Mail-in ballots safe way to vote April 21

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 social guidelines may have some residents concerned about voting, but officials say there is a safe way to cast their votes in April.

Three cities will hold municipal elections on April 21, Panama City Beach, Callaway, and Mexico Beach. Election leaders are reminding residents they can order their Vote By Mail Ballots now. The deadline for making the request is April 11.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, says the early voting location at The Lyndell Center on Panama City Beach in April is being planned and discussions are underway, but with virus community guidelines changing daily, it is better to be prepared beforehand.

“It is planned, plans can be changed based on emergencies, so if you can get your vote in, voting by mail and be ahead of the game, that is what I would encourage you to do.”

Once a ballot request is made they will be mailed out the next day. After April 11, requests will no longer be accepted. Requests can be made by phone at 850-784-6100 or online here.