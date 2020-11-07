Lynn Haven’s City Manager receives award for her leadership

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Lynn Haven’s City Manager, Vickie Gainer, is being recognized for her hard work and leadership as she receives the Gene Wright Municipal Resilience Award for 2020 from the Northwest Florida League of Cities.

Gainer says she had no idea she won the award until she received a plaque in the mail. The award is given to municipal officials who prioritize collaborative leadership and innovation.

Gainer says she is extremely thankful for the recognition and that it would not be possible without her city staff and residents.

“We have the best residents in the world and I know that it gets frustrating with things not moving as fast as they should, but we’re going to get there and that’s the most important thing. I want residents to know, we wake up in the morning with them on our mind and we go to sleep at night with residents on our mind,” said Gainer.

The Northwest Florida League of Cities assists local governments in the panhandle by representing them in State government.