Victim speaks out about uptick in catalytic converter theft in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– In Lynn Haven, officers are warning citizens to be on the lookout and protect their property as catalytic converters are being stolen from vehicles.

The Lynn Haven Police Department believes it’s not an isolated incident either – as they’re seeing this happen across the region.

It happened to Lynn Haven resident Mike Shepherd. Shepherd and his wife own a party planning business off of E. Highway 390.

“I parked the truck one afternoon and came back the next morning started the vehicle up and noticed there was a horrible change in the performance of the truck,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd got out of his vehicle to find his catalytic converter had been stolen. He said a replacement could cost anywhere from 800 to 2200 dollars.

“It’s a disheartening feeling, you know as a small business owner that’s all I’ve got,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd began to do his research on the topic. Finding ads offering big money for the parts. He believes those ads played a role.

“Somebody made an advertisement, and somebody answered that call and I’m the victim of it,” Shepherd said.

Now Shepherd wants to warn others, and say a few words to the criminals behind it.

“This the way we pay our bills, and you know this is not something that you just took a fleet of vehicles off the road you literally crippled my company that’s taking care of my kids.,” Shepherd said.

Lynn Haven police Chief Ricky Ramie said crimes like this have been rampant throughout the region.

“What they are truly after is the platinum inside them. The price of platinum is more than gold in ounce right now,” Ramie said.

There have been four catalytic thefts reported in Lynn Haven and Ramie said his agency has interviewed two suspects so far.

“In the state of Florida you have to have the title of the vehicle to cash in the catalytic converter, and that’s what learning is they are leaving the state of Florida and going into other states to sell them,” Ramie said.

Chief Ramie said he recommends businesses install motion sensor lights and cameras to help aid his agency in any investigation. He is also asking citizens to speak out if they see something suspicious and call the department at 850-265-4111.