U.S. Attorney says more indictments possible in Lynn Haven investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton have both been arrested and federally indicted on multiple corruption charges.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference put on by Northern Florida District U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe, he called the findings “an egregious abuse of power” by Anderson and Albritton. They now face a 64-count indictment, accusing them of fraud, theft and public corruption.

“Every successful public corruption prosecution sends a powerful message to other corrupt officials,” Keefe said. “That message is, we will come for you.”

If found guilty on all counts in the indictment, Anderson faces up to 35 years in Prison; Albritton faces up to 50 years.

Federal prosecutors have claimed Anderson and Albritton defrauded taxpayers out of millions of dollars. They accused the pair of conspiring with several companies in those schemes, many of which took place in the weeks following Hurricane Michael. The investigation has been a team effort with the U.S. Attorney’s office, the FBI and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

“Together, we [will] root out corruption, and hold those responsible for taking advantage of us, the citizens of Bay County, during our most vulnerable time, the aftermath of Hurricane Michael,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford at the news conference.

FBI agents seized a motorhome from Anderson’s Lynn Haven home on Wednesday morning. The indictment spells out how the vehicle ended up in her driveway under questionable circumstances. Keefe said this investigation continues to grow and he predicted he’d be back again with more possible indictments.

“Corruption is a dangerous virus that threatens to infect public service and the public’s trust in it,” Keefe said. “We are committed to stopping the spread of this virus of corruption in this community.”

Anderson was arrested at her new, half-million dollar home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning and appeared in a Jacksonville federal courtroom on Wednesday afternoon; Albritton appeared in Tallahassee.

To view the entire 52-page indictment, click here.