Two arrests made in Lynn Haven shooting

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)- Two arrests have been made following a shooting in Lynn Haven this past weekend.

Lynn Haven Police responded to a local restaurant in reference to shots fired in the parking lot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police collected evidence at the scene that confirmed the firing of at least two different weapons that lead authorities to locate the two suspects.

Two men have been arrested on felony charges. 24-year-old Austin Brooks and 23-year-old John Thomas were each charged with Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle within 1000 feet of a person, a second-degree felony.

Reports indicate the two men fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene in a car. The firearms believed to have been used, along with magazines and ammunition have been recovered.

There are no known injuries from this incident.