Trial date set for Lynn Haven officials

Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The trial date for former Lynn Haven Mayor Margot Anderson and former Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton has been set for March 1.

Prosecutors expect the trial to last at least 10 days.

The trial was postponed from its original October date.

The sentencing for the five other suspects in the case is now scheduled to take place December 14th.

Albritton and Anderson are accused of multiple counts of fraud. Prosecutors say they took bribes from local construction companies to steer city business toward the companies.

