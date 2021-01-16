Tree giveaway in Lynn Haven promotes regrowth since Hurricane Michael

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael devastated Lynn Haven. Something that took a major hit was the trees.

To promote the replanting of trees around the community, the City of Lynn Haven partnered with the Rotary Club of Lynn Haven to host a tree giveaway on Saturday.

Residents picked from a variety of trees to take home and raise.

Ben Janke, the Lynn Haven CRA Director and Rotary Club member, said he loves playing a role in the community’s recovery. He said this event symbolizes the start of a new chapter.

“Yes we experienced this hurricane, but we have to move forward and this is just one element that we can do,” Janke said. “A tree that we can plant with our loved ones and our families and watch it grow over the years in our backyards or in our front yards.”

Volunteers gave away 300 trees.

Janke said the city is planning another event similar to this one soon.