Tree giveaway in Lynn Haven promotes regrowth since Hurricane Michael

Lynn Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael devastated Lynn Haven. Something that took a major hit was the trees. 

To promote the replanting of trees around the community, the City of Lynn Haven partnered with the Rotary Club of Lynn Haven to host a tree giveaway on Saturday. 

Residents picked from a variety of trees to take home and raise. 

Ben Janke, the Lynn Haven CRA Director and Rotary Club member, said he loves playing a role in the community’s recovery. He said this event symbolizes the start of a new chapter.  

“Yes we experienced this hurricane, but we have to move forward and this is just one element that we can do,” Janke said. “A tree that we can plant with our loved ones and our families and watch it grow over the years in our backyards or in our front yards.”

Volunteers gave away 300 trees.

Janke said the city is planning another event similar to this one soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Loss of taste and small: Cause and cure?

Tax season close by and paying taxes on unemployment benefits

President-elect Joe Biden introduces key members of his science team

Florida reports first case of COVID-19 variant discovered in United Kingdom

downtown business boom

Lynn Haven Tree Giveaway

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm