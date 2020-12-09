LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — These days, you don’t need a master’s in engineering to produce a professional-grade light show, instead you can become an expert on YouTube.

This holiday season, Bay County locals have been intrigued by lights that are so elaborate, they give Disney World a run for its money.

Meet David Price, Lynn Haven resident who is also the man behind the magic. Price said learning the trade was a process in and of itself.

“Lots and lots and lots of YouTube,” Price said. “Course I’ve got some friends who are in the light show business as well that has helped out a lot.”

Even though the light show began as a friendly competition with neighbors, it has become new way of life for Price and his children.

“A lot of this is late at night, going to bed in the middle of the night, some of it is waking up super early in the morning,” Price said. “I think about it all day long, from sun up to sundown.”

When he isn’t planning exterior illumination, Price manages his own business, Bluewater Bay, fixing, installing, and servicing generators. But his newfound passion for light shows is what motivates him every day of the year.

“This absolutely is an all-year project,” Price said. “There is so much thought process that goes into all of this. From computer programming to designing, to figuring out how everything is going to mount together. How to run the wiring, how to run the communication cable, where to put everything strategically.”

Some might compare Price to the Great and Powerful Oz, sitting behind a laptop while conducting a magnificent work of art.

“It’s artwork, you have an artist that picks up a paintbrush and they draw this beautiful painting and it’s art,” Price said. “Well, these lights are identical to that. It’s just we use a computer to do it and controllers.”

In order to create the show, Price said he must first create a model.

“We take a picture of the house and input it into the software and then we start laying out our models into the computer,” Price said.

While it’s all time consuming, programing the music with the lights is one of the lengthiest steps.

“Once you start programming music and synchronizing it to the lights, about one minute of the song takes about five hours to do,” Price said.

This year, Price’s show is 26 minutes long. This means it takes him a total of 125 hours to synchronize the entire show.

Since starting this project four seasons ago, Price said he’s racked up a bill of more than $40,000. So why do it when it such a sacrifice of his time and money? Price said he has his reasons.

“Walking out front and seeing the families having a good time, the kids enjoying the show, families spending time together, bonding,” Price said. “That’s what this show is all about. Giving back to the public, giving back to the people.”

Right now, the light show is strictly a Christmas show, but Price said he has a new idea for 2021.

“Wow, why don’t we do a haunted light show,” Price said. “It might be possible that we have some tricks up our sleeve for this coming Halloween.”