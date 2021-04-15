The Compassionate Friends of Bay County to host 4th Annual Walk to Remember

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Compassionate Friends of Bay County offers friendship, understanding, and hope to families that have experienced the death of a child, grandchild or sibling.

A walk will be held at the Children’s Memorial Garden located at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven, Saturday at 10:00 am. After the walk, there will be a brief memorial service, bubble release, raffle drawing, and a lady bug release.

“We are trying to help as many people as we can know that they need not walk alone. This is a journey that nobody wants to be on and we just want people to know that there are organizations that can help,” said chapter leader, Sandra Harrison.

The group will also be honoring loved ones with special plaques that will be added to the garden after the walk if weather is permitting.

“Whether someone walks a mile, or a couple hundred feet is not important,” said Harrison. “What is important is that we have taken this time to join with family and friends who care that an important person, a child, is missing from our lives. We are joining with bereaved families and friends walking in unity to remember all children who died too soon, no matter their age or cause of death,” she added.

The group meets the second Monday of every month, and is open to anyone who wants to join.

Registration is required and although pre-registration has passed, anyone interested can register on the day of the walk, the cost is $30 for individuals and $40 for families. Harrison said much of the money raised will allow the chapter to host more events.