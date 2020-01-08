LIVE NOW /
Portion of Tennessee Avenue to close next week

Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — FDOT announced Wednesday Tennessee Avenue between S.R. 390 and 14th St will close beginning January 14.

The closure will be in place for approximately four weeks as crews realign 14th St and Tennessee Ave.

During the closure, FDOT suggests the following detours:

  • Westbound traffic- detour north on Georgia Avenue, then west on 13th Street, and south on Kentucky Avenue to 14th Street
  • Eastbound traffic- proceed west on 16th Street, then north on Kentucky Avenue, and east on 13th Street. 

FDOT says the closure is part of the S.R. 390 improvement project that is widening the roadway from two to six travel lanes between 23rd Street and S.R. 77.

