Splash Pads in Lynn Haven will reopen to the public

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As more things continue to open across the Panhandle, some are coming back just in time for Summer.

After being closed for some time due to COVID-19, the splash pads in Lynn Haven are reopening to the public on Monday morning.

These small water parks in A.L. Kinsaul Park and Cain Griffin Park are reopening their doors to families and children.

Admission is completely free, and hours vary depending on the day.

Monday through Friday the splash pad is open from 10 am to 5 pm. For weekend dates and times, you can find that information on the link below.

Https://www.Facebook.Com/search/top/?Q=splash%20pads%20lynn%20have&epa=search_box