Songwriters take Lynn Haven residents behind the music

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A writers round in Lynn Haven turned into an episode of VH1 Storytellers as four musicians shared what inspired their songs.

With all musicians in a row, each took turns plucking an acoustic, telling a story, and then singing a song they wrote about something that inspired them.

With COVID-19 interrupting most of their tours, they said it was nice to get back to playing, writing, and recording original songs.

Lauren Spring from Port St. Joe said this was her third event in the area this weekend, and performing live music again felt amazing.

“It just seemed like I was in an alternate universe and all the dates just melted off the calendar way back in February, so man this weekend has been awesome,” said Spring.

Rachel Hilman from Tallahassee said COVID-19 forced her to get creative.

“I mean this is the only income I have so I filmed myself doing concerts and stuff and I put those online,” said Hilman.

Anthony Peebles, of Lynn Haven said regular gigs have been back for a while but most songwriter tours take place in metropolitan areas.

“In those more metro areas, you can’t really do songwriting stuff because they are more shut down,” Peebles said. “So any chance we get to do this, especially right now in 2020, we’ll take it.”

From the crowd, the message came across clearly that these musicians were excited to not only perform but also have an opportunity to talk about their songs.

“It’s really soul-satisfying,” said Hilman. .”Every time I meet somebody that has a new experience for me, it’s really exciting because it’s like, ‘oh wow I’ve never heard of that before’.”

Peebles plays both covers and originals but said playing originals is where his heart is.

“When you’re a songwriter, your guts are in the song you write,” said Peebles. “

Keal Franklin from Cairo, GA, was also in the round. He spoke about how much he enjoyed the venue Roberts Hall.

“I love this old building, I’m so glad it withstood the storm,” said Franklin.

Tim Parrish, event coordinator said he had previous plans for the historic building that included more songwriting rounds. As of now, he plans to move forward with those original plans.