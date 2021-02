LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County families who need some help giving their children a safe and comfortable place to sleep at night after Hurricane Michael will be able to get some relief this weekend.

‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ is building and giving away more than 50 bunk beds on Saturday and they still need volunteers.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynn Haven United Methodist Church.

More information, including how to sign up to be a volunteer can be found on their website.