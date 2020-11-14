Shaddai Buccaneers and friends enjoy their annual fish fry

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a beautiful day for the Shaddai Buccaneers Annual Fish Fry.

Residents who came out to this event could enjoy a plate of fish, baked beans, hush puppies, and coleslaw all for just 10 dollars.

All the proceeds made at this event will benefit Shriners Hospitals for kids.

The Panama City chapter has been hosting this fish fry event for several years now and plans to continue it for many more.

Brad Clark, the Shaddai Buccaneers President said even though the organization has faced some hard times – the kids will always come first.

“We’ve got issues going on with our building and stuff but no matter what our children come first,” Clark said. “That is our number one priority. We meet under a barn, but we still take care of all our kids at the orthopedic and burn hospitals.”

Clark wants to thank all who came out to eat the delicious food and donate to the amazing cause.

He said it was a great thing to see people coming together enjoying each other and the outdoors with smiles on their face.

