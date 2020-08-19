Retracing the Lynn Haven corruption investigation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday’s indictments of Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton were the latest developments in a long investigation by the FBI into the corruption scheme’s carried out by several of the city’s elected officials.

The first indictments were served

News 13 began reporting on the investigation in April of last year when we obtained subpoenas sent to the city by the FBI demanding information on local companies Erosion Control Specialists and Green Leaf Lawn Care, and the former city manager, Mike White. The subpoenas also demanded testimony in front of a grand jury. This came shortly after Mike White was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his wife.

Public Trust Unit forms

U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe formed the Public Trust Unit to investigate corruption cases in the North Florida District, which runs from Gainesville to Pensacola and includes Bay County.

Keefe’s office originally issued the subpoena’s to Lynn Haven.

Forensic audit of Lynn Haven’s spending

After the indictments, City Commissioner Judy Tinder conducted her own research into the city’s spending. She named Erosion Control Specialists, Green Leaf Lawn Care, and a former City Manager as among those whose dealings with the city were possibly suspect.

After going through only six out of 200 files provided to her by the city, Tinder said she knew corruption was evident.

“We went to the companies that we have written huge checks to in the recent months and just started looking through those files. We looked through timesheets…timesheets where it said everybody worked 11 hour days with no breaks 7 days a week…things like that,” Tinder said.

First five arrests made

In November 2019, federal authorities charged five people, including Mike White, Lynn Haven Community Services Director David Horton, Greenleaf Lawncare Owner Josh Anderson, Erosion Control Specialist Owner David Mitchelle White and Erosion Control Specialist employee Shannon Rodriguez, with several counts of fraud and money laundering for a total of $5 million.

Prominent city officials react

While prosecutors did not charge several prominent individuals, they did connect them to the case. After three business leaders and two city employees were arrested, Lynn Haven City Manager, Vickie Gainer, issued a statement on behalf of the city.

“The city continues to gather information at the same pace this investigation is taking place,” Gainer wrote. “Mr. David Horton, has been charged with allegations of criminal activity. Mr. Horton has been suspended without pay until the city has had the opportunity to review the allegations. The vendor in questioned, Greenleaf Lawn Care performed lawn care services for the city. In light of the allegations with Greenleaf Lawn Care, the city will be reviewing their contract for possible termination.”

Tinder also responded to the arrests saying, “Our residents deserve this. The citizens of Lynn Haven have been lied to and it’s just not right. They can’t trust public office and that is not right. This task force that the folks have come up with has been needed for a long long time.”

Former Bay County Commissioner, Keith Baker, also issued a statement following the revelation that he took part in an all-expense-paid vacation that was funded by one of the indicted business owners.

“Erosion Control Specialists is not a past or present vendor of Bay County. In December of 2018, as a newly elected county commissioner, I was unaware of the requirements regarding reporting of gifts by elected officials,” Baker said. “I did accept a trip to Tennessee and will take immediate steps to rectify my failure to report that gift with the State Ethics Commission.”

Although these people were named in the indictment, they were not charged with any crimes.

Margo Anderson claims innocence

Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson, who was also mentioned in the indictment, claimed she was innocent. She said that the work the indictment said was done on her and her mother’s home was actually done at an easement that belonged to the city.

“There was no work done billed to the city on my mother’s property nor mine. I have Google Earth photos of the properties before and after the storm,” Margo Anderson told News 13. “Neither of us had trees on our property. … The property is a stormwater easement maintained by the city.”

Panama City gets involved

In the meantime, News 13 spoke with Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki who confirmed that they too did work with Erosion Control Specialists and GreenLeaf Lawn Care, the two businesses under investigation in the fraud scheme.

Three out of five plead guilty

In February, Mike White, 46, David White, 39, and Shannon Rodriguez, 37, pleaded guilty to several charges in the corruption scheme. They face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each count. As part of their guilty plea, the three agreed with the government that they had conspired to steal more than $1 million from city coffers and federal taxpayers during the clean up after Hurricane Michael.

Another guilty plea

About a month later, Joshua Daniel Anderson pleaded guilty, bringing the total guilty pleas to four out of five. He admitted to fraudulently billing Lynn Haven for more than $16,600 for lawn care services he claimed his company performed under a lawn care contract with the city, when in fact, all his employees were actually working on hurricane debris removal for another conspirator, Erosion Control Specialists (ECS) owner, David White.

Bay County official arrested

In June, Baker was arrested and charged with workers compensation fraud, bid tampering, and official misconduct.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said Baker encouraged false bids on a demolition job from Erosion Control Specialists so that they could secure the project before going on to work for them picking up trash around Lynn Haven.

Baker submitted his letter of resignation shortly afterwards.

Baker, 54, of Panama City, owner of Tri-State Climate Solutions LLC, faced multiple criminal charges with Gregory Wilson, 48, of Panama City, owner of Greg Wilson Law LLC, Dennis Morin, 56, of Fountain, owner of Morin and Sons LLC, and John David Russell, 31, of Eclectic, Alabama, owner of Russell Endeavors LLC.

Last Lynn Haven suspect changes plea

Horton originally pleaded innocent to having any knowledge of the criminal conspiracy when he signed off on the paperwork. He attempted to plead guilty in May, but said he only wanted to admit that he signed some of the forms without verifying that they were true.

In July, he officially changed his plea to guilty during a change of pleas hearing. He admitted he knew documents he submitted to FEMA were false and that employees who were supposed to be doing clean-up work were in fact working on other projects for the city.

All four suspects accused of defrauding Lynn Haven up to this point plead guilty.

New indictments

On Wednesday, Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton were arrested of federal charges. According to Lynn Haven City Manager Vicki Gainer, Margo Anderson was arrested at her home in Jacksonville, Fla., and Albritton was arrested in Panama City.

Keefe held a press conference at the United States Attorney’s Office in Panama City where he said, “Sadly, the bottom line message that we have for the people of this community today is that we are back.”

“And I anticipate that we are going to continue to be coming back into this community.”

Read the full federal indictment here.