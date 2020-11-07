Residents celebrate the re-opening of Cain Griffin Park and remember its history

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday residents young and old gathered to celebrate the grand re-opening of Cain Griffin Park.

The park got some much-needed updates after suffering damages in Hurricane Michael. The new park includes renovated baseball fields and fences, batting cages, a larger splash pad, basketball courts, and tennis courts.

Although the outside is new and shiny, The City of Lynn Haven is not letting go of the history that lives on at the park.

During the ribbon-cutting sponsored by the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, cheers, smiles, and love radiated from everyone at Cain Griffin Park. City Manager Vickie Gainer said the final project is even better than expected.

“The end result is just absolutely amazing,” Gainer said. “I think we spoke maybe two years ago that this would be one of the premier parks in Bay County and it is.”

Gainer said the money for this project came primarily from FEMA money. She said it is encouraging to see the end result. It shows the City of Lynn Haven is on the road to recovery and looking toward the future.

“It is all about the future, our growth, our city, our residents, our children and they are our future and we have to give them the opportunity to excel in whatever sport it is they like,” Gainer said.

Former Mayor of Lynn Haven, Sharon Sheffield, said as the younger generations run to the ballfields or dance around the splash pad, it is important to remember where Cain Griffin Park really all began.

“When there was nothing really and hardly anyone was here, my boys played ball at that baseball field overthere,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield has lived in Lynn Haven all of her life. She said she played here, so did her sons and now her grandkids.

Sheffield remembers when this was a segregated park, and now to see the progression throughout the years it puts a smile on her face.

“He’s gonna look up and say mama, mama, mama look at it and I’m going to say yes baby remember when and remember what,” Sheffield said. “I’m just happy.”

Sheffield said she is excited to have a park like this in the city that she loves and hopes everyone enjoys it as she does.

The City of Lynn Haven hopes to begin hosting tournaments at the park at the start of next year.