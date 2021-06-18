Prosecutors suggest more charges coming for GAC and former Lynn Haven Commissioner

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sometimes it seems that every time federal prosecutors speak about the Lynn Haven corruption case, they reveal a new piece of evidence or alleged crime.

The prosecution recently responded to a host of motions from the defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case. That case charged nine people with corruption. Five have pleaded guilty and a trial for four remaining defendants; Phoenix Construction owner James Finch, former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson, former City Attorney Adam Albritton, and former City Commissioner Antonius Barnes is set for August.

You can read about that response here:

While defending their theory that the Lynn Haven corruption is all part of one scheme prosecutors used a footnote to allege yet another suspicious incident in the city. The incident involves Barnes and Company A. News 13 has previously identified Company A as Gulf Asphalt Company. The footnote states that GAC provided a free driveway and hurricane repairs to Barnes’ property while the company was seeking contracts with the city.

Here is the footnote in it’s entirety:

“The superseding indictment does not charge Defendant Barnes with accepting bribes in relation to the hurricane clean up. But the absence of an allegation in an indictment does not necessarily mean non-existence. The government anticipates that a substantial amount of evidence in addition to the indictment allegations will demonstrate the common goal, interdependence, and overlapping participation.

For example, the evidence indicates that the owner of Company A (who Defendant Albritton fraudulently obtained chip disposal business, and who agreed to let Defendant Finch have some chip disposal) provided a free driveway and hurricane repairs on Defendant Barnes’ property while Company A sought contracts with the City. This is an example why the single/multiple conspiracy issue is appropriately left to a jury’s determination, and subsequent appellate review of whether the evidence reasonably supports a jury’s finding of a single conspiracy.”

GAC has been named in several subpoenas issued to local municipalities and Bay District Schools. However, no one from GAC has been formally indicted or charged with a crime in the case.