Police need help identifying suspects wanted for vandalizing local middle school

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Officers with the Lynn Haven Police Department are asking for the community’s help in identifying two individuals who were caught on a school’s video camera.

Officers said the pair caused more than $100,000 worth of damage to Mowat Middle School Saturday night.

They’ve gathered a substantial amount of evidence so far but are unsure of their identities or their location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at 265-4111 or you may remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 785-TIPS.