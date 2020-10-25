Pocket park coming to Lynn Haven intersection

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The rain and rumbles of thunder did not stop Lynn Haven Beautification members from getting up early to work on their latest project.

On the corner of 9th Street and Illinois is the perfect spot for a pocket park they said.

Volunteers of all ages and even 20 service members of Tyndall Air Force Base showed up to clear the location.

They raked, picked up trash, and removed foliage debris laying around.

One member, Buddy Bonvillain says creating beautiful public spaces in Lynn Haven is their goal.

“Unused areas like this, instead of having an area to park we are going to put swings out, put park benches out, and create a nice little pocket park. This is Lynn Haven property, we are going to try and beautify it, so the residents can enjoy it,” he said.

Bonvillain said they will be returning in a few weekends to continue the cleanup so building can commence. They expect the park to complete by early next spring.

He added that volunteers are always welcome to join in the clean up or any future project they host across the Lynn Haven area.

“As a member of the beautification board, we really are just open to any volunteers. So if anybody wants to come out to volunteer with us, we are looking for projects around the Lynn Haven community to improve the local area,” he said.

Bonvillain said you can find out more information on future projects and volunteer opportunities on their Facebook page. You can visit that by clicking here.