Plans for new freestanding emergency center announced

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Ascension Sacred Heart Bay announced plans to build a new emergency center in Lynn Haven for both adults and children.

The proposed freestanding ER will be located on 3201 Highway 77, just north of Baldwin Road and will have 13 treatment rooms and two trauma rooms staffed by nurses, emergency medicine physicians as well as respiratory therapists.

Similar to their emergency room on Panama City Beach it will not be connected to a hospital.

“We see upwards of an average of 60 to 65 patients a day out [on Panama City Beach] and in the peak times of the year it’s not uncommon for us to surpass 100 visits a day in that ER which is a very busy ER volume for a freestanding ER. We don’t suspect that we will hit those peak numbers but we do suspect that our volumes serving that Lynn Haven market to be somewhere in those normal average ranges north of 30 a day,” explained Heath Evans, president of Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

The new freestanding ER will also include a lab, CT scanner, x-ray imaging and is projected to cost $15 million.

“We are so excited to bring a great access point to quality of care to the Lynn Haven market,” said Evans. “We’re going to add children’s health care to that market, that is brand new to that area, along with imaging and high quality services.”

No date has been set for start of construction.