LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is in the hospital after a white truck verred into oncoming traffic in Lynn Haven.

According to police, a white truck was transporting some type of ATV on a trailer went the trailer malfunctioned causing the car to veer into oncoming traffic on highway 77 near Grassy Point Rd.

Police said the injured passenger was taken to Bay Medical. No additional information is known at this time.

We’ll update the story when more information is available.