Multiple agencies searching for suspect in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven Police officers posted on their Facebook page they are assisting members of the Panama City Beach Police Department with an active search for Calvin Polk in the area of the Walmart.

Officers wrote Polk is being sought in connection with a reported sex offense.

Polk and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black basketball shorts.

Polk has multiple tattoos including “850” on his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call your local law enforcement immediately.