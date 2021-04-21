Mosley High culinary program looking to fill void in local restaurant industry

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Chocolate cake, Blueberry pie, cinnamon roles and more… Just some of the desserts served Tuesday afternoon at Mosley High School.

Mosley High’s Chef Instructor, Robin Downs, and his culinary students hosted an open house Wednesday with desserts provided for parents and administrators.

The students were able to showcase some of their work as well as discuss the certifications they’ve received in their class.

Chef Downs said the school’s culinary programs have helped meet the need local restaurants are having with worker shortages. Many students graduate with their Florida Restaurant Manager’s Certifications.

“The state passed a law that at any restaurant there has to be someone that holds a certification. If my kids go in to apply for a job along with someone else, and they already have their certification, they’re going to get hired. Because the restaurant is always concerned that they have someone who knows the industry as opposed to someone they have to train from the get-go. My kids have a high level of knowledge so they’re constantly being recruited.” said Downs.

Chef Downs said their program will continue to train students to work in the local restaurant industry.