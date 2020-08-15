Memorial Scholarship to honor long time Bay County resident

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Lynn Haven and Bay County recently lost a long time resident and member of the community. Lynda Griffin passed away last week from COVID-19 complications.

Now in her memory, long-time friends of hers are in the process of establishing an endowed scholarship with the Gulf Coast State College Foundation.

The Lynda Griffin Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a GCSC Singing Commodore as Griffin herself was one in her youth.

Qualified applicants are required to complete the GCSC Foundation’s general scholarship application in order to be considered.

Scholarship recipients must also be a resident of Bay County and have a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

The recipient or recipients will be selected by the Director of Gulf Coast State College Singing Commodores. Award amounts may vary and are determined by the availability of funds.

“Everyone who has put their foot print in an area as strongly as Lynda has needs to have something in the community from now on to remember them by,” explained Randolph Phillips, fund starter and friend of Griffin. “It’ll be a lot of people who will want to get that scholarship simply because of her background and how beautiful of a person she was.”

“I was involved with the city of Lynn Haven often and the city would ask Lynda to come up and sing, she never said no to nobody. This is a time that we know she’s gone but it’s still the time to honor her and her name, her contributions to the community,” emphasized Leon Miller, fund organizer and friend of Griffin.

Friends and family of Griffin are hoping to raise $20,000 to fully fund the scholarship.

Donations can be made by check or website. Checks are to be mailed to Gulf Coast State College Foundation at 5230 West Highway 98, Panama City.

To donate online to the scholarship, click here and select Lynda Griffin Memorial Scholarship.

If the endowment level cannot be reached, donated funds will be distributed among different scholarships.