Mayoral, commissioner candidates speak at Lynn Haven political forum

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — In just one week, Bay County voters will go to the polls to cast ballots in several races.

Monday night, candidates running for mayor and two commission seats in Lynn Haven took to the stage in the League of Women Voters Political Forum.

Three people are seeking the post of mayor. The city has been operating without Former Mayor Margo Anderson since mid-August when she was suspended from office following her indictment by the FBI. She later resigned.

Two of the three candidates were at the forum, Joe Brown, and Jesse Nelson. Both candidates answered a series of questions and also explained their stance on transparency within the city government.

“I believe this issue of ethics is not with the current administration but with the previous administration. Those that we have in place currently, our current city manager, I believe she is doing a great job with communication, and making transparency available for any citizen that is interested in knowing what is going on with our city government,” said Mayoral Candidate, Jesse Nelson.

The other candidate, Joe Brown had a similar answer.

“A lot of the previous problems that have been prevalent in Lynn haven are not there anymore. I think we have safeguards in place now with systems and the people that are in place, to be more open and honest with taxpayers and citizens of Lynn Haven,” said Mayoral Candidate, Joe Brown.

The third candidate for Mayor, Ellyne Fields has released this statement:

“My name is Ellyne Mary Klepser Fields and I am running for Mayor of the beautiful city of Lynn Haven. As your mayor, I will work relentlessly to continue restoring our community, being a catalyst for growth and change, welcoming new ideas and opportunities, and promoting integrity and transparency with all who reside here.

To find solutions to our constantly shifting budgets that leave some city employees and departments short-handed and understaffed and to raise our pay for firefighters and police who are paid 18-25% below the national average.

To strengthen our current communication system in place. I want to improve and elevate the voices of everyone in the community so we all have a seat at the table when I hear, address, and answer your concerns and issues in our community. This is a top priority. Every decision I make will be what is best for you. This town deserves a proven leader that you can trust. Together, we will mend and repair a community that was formerly wounded by a natural disaster and lack of transparency from former leaders in office.”

