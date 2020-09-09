Lynn Haven working to find permanent legal counsel

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–In August, Lynn Haven’s City Attorney was arrested by the FBI and removed from his position. Now, the city is working to find a permanent replacement.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the city voted to extend its contract with temporary City Attorney Jeff Carter. Carter will continue to serve as the city’s legal counsel until September 30th.

The city also voted to send out an RFQ to search for permanent legal counsel after Carter’s contract ends. The commission has decided to head in the direction of hiring a firm rather than an individual.

“We have access to an entire firm that can help us out and that’s what we’re looking for. If we hire one person and they decide to leave or go with their spouse and then we’re left without a city attorney. So we think that a firm is a great way to go,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Attorney.

When it comes to hiring a new city attorney, Gainer says they’re looking for honesty among a few other things.

“I’m looking for a group that is diversified in their portfolio, that can have more than one attorney or 2 that can handle the needs of the city, to know the city very well, to be very succinct in what they do,” said Gainer.

Carter and his firm will not be looking to apply for the role. But he will assist the city in sending out the RFQ.