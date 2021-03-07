Lynn Haven vaccination clinic looks to vaccinate vulnerable community members

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Resilient American Communities of Bay County hosted their second vaccine clinic to help vaccinate some of the most vulnerable community members.

With a goal in-mind to vaccinate Black, Hispanic, and lower-income communities, residents were able to pre-register ahead of the clinic and show up at their appointment time.

Organizers of the event say there are nearly 600 vaccinations available to those who have registered, and the extra will go to those on the waiting list.

Tony Bostick, with the L.E.A.D. Coalition of Bay County said the percentage nationwide of minorities who have been vaccinated needs to increase drastically.

“We’re just trying to get the word out that it’s important, especially for the African-American community, that already has a high co-morbidity rate than the other communities, that they do get vaccinated,” said Bostick.

A local Bay County Physician was in attendance at the clinic and has had the virus previously. After struggling with many complications after his COVID-19 diagnosis, he said any side effects he did have after being vaccinated, doesn’t nearly compare to having the virus itself.

“It was nothing compared to having COVID-19. So if I can reach out to anyone out there who has any hesitations in getting this shot and getting protection from this virus– I will tell you from my own personal experience, get this shot, get the vaccine to help protect yourself.” said Local Physician, Dr. Albert Mapp Jr.

Organization leaders say their plan is to continue these vaccine clinics as often as they are able, to help get to that goal of herd immunity.